Amala Paul has been making headlines for many reasons in recent times. Her wedding with Bhavninder Singh and the pics of the wedding has gone viral, for all the rights reasons.

On the work front, the actress will be seen playing the lead role in one of the four episodes from the Telugu version of Lust Stories. Nandini has directed the episode which stars Amala Paul.

Amala to have an affair with her boss in the series?

As per the latest report, in this episode, Amala has an affair with a rich boss and the audience is going to witness some steamy scenes in the series. All of them have been shot aesthetically without any scope for sleaziness.

Jagapathi Babu is playing the rich boss and as per sources, he has nailed his performance. Nandini and Amala Paul have also appreciated the actor and have shared her happiness in working with a versatile actor like him. This episode is also said to be having Ashwin Kakamanu.

On the other hand, the other three episodes of the series are directed by Sankalp Reddy, Tharun Bhascker and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Eesha Rebba is playing the leading lady in Sankalp Reddy's episode and she has recently shared a sneak peek into the series, by sharing some of her looks from the film.

Many have been thinking that this Telugu version is going to be an exact and faithful remake to Lust Stories in Hindi version. But no... all the four episodes are going to be completely different, and more entertaining. The series will stream in Netflix from July and will mark the debut of a Telugu series on the OTT.