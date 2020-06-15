Amala Paul has been staying in her home town ever since the lockdown came to effect across the country over coronavirus outbreak. Without worrying about the work, she is relaxing with her family members in Kerala.

A week ago, Amala Paul had shared a picture of her in wearing mundu with her siblings. She had also posted about falling in love as she wrote, "She fell in love on a full-moon night. 'Twas under the light of the moon that she realized she deserves a bit of her own love! ✨ #giveyourselfloveandcompassion #loveandhealing #moonchild #moonvibes #freespirit #hippiegirl. [sic]"

Amala's New Pics

Now, Amala Paul has posted pictures with a strong philosophical message. "Some people spend their valuable years living with war with the sole aim of resting in peace.

Why don't you try living in peace? The world could do with some right now! ✌️ #liveinpeace #peaceout #peacebewithyou. [sic]" she posted.

Apparently, she is wearing a two-piece costume, but the highlight is her message. It may be recalled that just two days ago she had shared swimming snaps. She posted, "The water whispered sweet nothings into my ears! #iamcontent #befree #lovers #natureandI #homeland #kerala #roots. [sic]"

Upcoming Movies

On the work front, hot and happening Amala Paul has a few interesting flicks in her kitty.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham and South Indian version of Hindi web series Lust Stories along with Parveen Babi's biopic are her upcoming projects.

The actress was recently in the news when her intimate pictures with her rumoured boyfriend Bhavninder Singh had gone viral. It was reported that they had tied the knot. However, the 28-year old, later, clarified that the snaps were from a photshoot.