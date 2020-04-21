Amala Paul- this name is one of the synonyms for controversies nowadays. In the very beginning of her career, Amala rose to fame with ease, and quick too. Changes have been made in her career so fast that she even got married and divorced too quickly.

The Aadai actress was in news for various reasons in recent times. Post her divorce with ex-husband and director AL Vijay, Amala has recently revealed that she has been in a relationship with Mumbai-based singer.

Suddenly, on one fine day, photos of and Bhavninder and Amala Paul's wedding have taken the internet on the storm. Bhavninder Singh, who shared the photos on his Instagram account, have deleted soon after they went viral, leaving Amala's fans in dilemma.

Amala on her wedding

In a recent interview that Amala Paul has given to a leading Telugu daily, the actress was asked about the person she is in love with, and her wedding too. To this, she replied, "My wedding has some more time to happen. I am currently busy with films. Once they are done, I will announce about my wedding. I spoke about my love. So I will speak about my wedding too. So till then, don't spread rumours on my weddings. I will announce it when the time comes."

The actress's statement has gone viral, making people wonder what do those photos on social media are. On the work front, Amala has good number of projects in her kitty. She is part of Telugu version of Lust Stories, a Netflix Original, for which the actress has teamed up with Nandini Reddy and Jagapathi Babu.

The actress even revealed that she is working with Mahesh Bhatt and Jio Studios for a web series. "I'm playing the role of Parveen Babi and this story belong to 1970s. Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amitra Puri, Pushpadeep Bharadwaj and others are also part of this series. Well, cant reveal more about this," she added.