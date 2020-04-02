Amala Paul lost her father Paul Varghese in January 2020 to cancer. The actress has now opened up, in a lengthy letter, on the emotions that she went through after his demise, while stressing on the importance of self-loving in the post that she shared on her Instagram account.

The Message

She begins with how the society conditions our behaviour and how people sacrifice their innerchild in the process of acquiring materialistic things. She also mentions about the compromise that women needs to make in their lives for their families and remembers her mother.

Amala Paul claims that she and her mother Annice Paul had almost lost themselves to depression, but they are transforming themselves through healing and love. The 28-year old thanks her brother Abijith for his constant support during the troubled times.

Check out the complete and unedited text that Amala Paul, who has falled in love with a Punjabi boy named Bhavninder Singh, shared on Instagram:

The Complete Text

LOSING A PARENT is a feeling that cannot be described, it's a MAJOR DOWNFALL and you begin to TRANSCEND into the UNKNOWN DARKNESS and experience varied emotions. Losing my PAPPA to CANCER OPENED a whole new DIMENSION IN MY LIFE. It made me realize so many things. Here's one such thought!

.

We live in a big beautiful world. Like the Yin to the Yang, we also live in a world carved out by 'SOCIETAL NORMS' that DICTATE our EVERY MOVE and EVERY THOUGHT. We start getting CONDITIONED from a very YOUNG AGE and SHUT OURSELVES through the TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCES and LOCK parts of our INNER-CHILD in to these BOXES. .

Unfortunately in the RAT RACE TO THE TOP, we often AREN'T TAUGHT to LOVE OURSELVES. We don't ALLOW ourselves to OPEN THESE BOXES and HEAL our INNER-CHILD from these TRAUMAS and conditioning. .

We shift from RELATIONSHIP after RELATIONSHIP, craving for company and searching for the missing 'HALF' in PEOPLE, THINGS, CAREER, SUBSTANCES, MOMENTARY PLEASURES, EXPERIENCES all a mean to ESCAPE OUR TRUE-SELVES only to be left more emptied. .

WHEN WILL WE LEARN TO LOVE OURSELVES AS A 'WHOLE' AND

FULLY EMBRACE THE DARK, LIGHT, GOOD, BAD, HAPPINESS, EMPTINESS, VULNERABILITIES ,PAIN, INSECURITIES, FEARS ?

.

Yes I have decided to WHOLEHEARTEDLY accept this and COURAGEOUSLY WALK THE PATH LESS TRAVELED.. no more ESCAPE! .

MOST IMP - THE WOMEN we grew up looking up to have forgotten that they're as important as their family. Our MOTHERS have really forgotten to LOVE THEMSELVES, let alone HEALING!! They spend their whole life taking care of their HUSBAND, CHILDREN, FAMILY and NEVER FOR ONCE STOP to do SOMETHING for THEMSELVES.

It's our responsibility to educate and make them understand about loving and nurturing their INNER-SELF BEFORE THEY LOSE THEMSELVES FOREVER!!

I almost lost myself and my mom to the verge of DEPRESSION but here we are gearing up to FLY LIKE A PHOENIX in to transformation THROUGH LOVE AND HEALING.

.

Thanks to my constant support system, my dearest BROTHER for all that he is and especially for making my CHILDHOOD TRAUMATIC EXPERIENCES very entertaining and still continuing to do that

Lots of love and healing to all the broken hearts