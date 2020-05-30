A happy news for the fans of director AL Vijay. The filmmaker has welcomed a new member to his family. Yes, he has turned a father of a baby boy.

AL Vijay's wife R Aishwarya has given birth to the baby boy recently. Both the newborn and mother are reportedly doing fine.

Vijay-Aishwarya's Wedding

The filmmaker had married Aishwarya in a event, which was restricted to limited people, in Chennai in July 2019. She is the girl chosen by his parents.

However, he was earlier married to actress Amala Paul. It was a love marriage. Both the families had approved their relationship.

The love between them had blossomed during the making of Deiva Thirumagal, which had Vikram and Anushka Shetty in the leads. They married in 2014. But their relationship strained in less than two years after their wedding.

Amala-Vijay Wedding

Reportedly, the ex-couple had disagreements over the actress pursuing her career, which led to their divorce. They, however, maintained dignity over their divorce and did not blame each other for their failed marriage. AL Vijay's father had lashed out at her in an interview stating that her aspiration to act in movies took a toll on the couple's relationship.

They got divorced in 2017. Now, there is a new man in Amala Paul's life. His name is Bhavninder Singh.Recently, there wer reports of them tying the knot, but sources close to the actress has denied the news.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. She is also making her web series with the South Indian remake of Lust Stories. She is also part of Mahesh Bhatt's Hindi web series on Parveen Babi.

Whereas AL Vijay is busy with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa's biopic titled Thalaivi. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the title role.