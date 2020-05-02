Alia Bhatt has been in news for so many reasons, she has been discussed professionally as well as over her personal life. The actress has had many linkups in the past but currently as all know she is head over heels in love with her current boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor with whom she will be next seen in 'Brahmastra'.

Ranbir and Alia are going really strong and the couple has been quite vocal about them dating each other. Recently, when the industry was left heartbroken on hearing the sudden death news of Bollywood's very own lover boy Rishi Kapoor, Alia who is the would-be bahu of the Kapoor Khandaan was very much fulfilling her responsibility of being with the Kapoors and especially Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor.

Rumours on Alia being Pooja Bhatt's daughter

Alia Bhatt, daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan has often been quizzed with some of the hilarious questions by fans or the media. This is when Alia was a newbie in the industry. In those times, a rumor that spread like wildfire was that Alia Bhatt is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt (Alia's step-sister)

And the only so-called evidence to this baseless rumor would have been the controversial lip-lock between film director Mahesh Bhatt and his daughter Pooja Bhatt which he had from his first wife.

Mahesh Bhatt separated from first wife Kiran and got married to Soni Razdan with whom he has two daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

In Karan Johar's talk, during the rapid-fire round when Karan asked her, the worst rumor that you have heard about yourself, to which Alia had replied, "that I'm the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt."

How Alia reacted?

She was also asked about the same in an interview with TOI during the promotions of her film '2 States', to which she replied, I was asked a question about my father's second marriage and I said it's not something that has affected me as a child or probably I never gave importance to it. The next thing I see is it's written that I am Pooja and Mahesh Bhatt's daughter. It's ridiculous! I think the person who wrote this should get his brains diagnosed; I feel sorry for him.