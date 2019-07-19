The morning shows of actress Amala Paul's much-awaited movie Aame, scheduled for release on Friday, were cancelled due to financial issues, according to buzz on social media.

Aame is the dubbed version of Amala Paul's Tamil thriller film Aadai and the makers are releasing it in Telugu in a bid to cash in the popularity of the actress in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Its promos have generated a lot of expectations from the film. The nude act of Amala has also grabbed many eyeballs in the Telugu states with many eagerly waiting to watch it in theatres.

The makers announced the release of Aame on the same date as its original version – Aadai. Many filmgoers thronged the theatres across the Telugu states but found out that the morning shows were cancelled. The buzz on social media is that it is due to financial issues. Andhra Box Office tweeted, "#Aadai #Aame hasn't released this morning due to financial issues!"

Some disappointed fans took to Twitter to express their outburst and anguish against the makers and distributors of Aame/Aadai. Here are some of the comments of the Telugu audience.

Is Telugu version is also won't have mng show's ?? #Aame

#Aame shows being cancelled all over the city in #Hyderabad! Wtf is happening? @Amala_ams #Aadai

Amala Paul starrer #Aame morning shows have been cancelled.

#Aame morning shows have been cancelled.

#Aadai #Aame hasn't released this morning due to financial issues!.

Aadai has been written and directed by Rathna Kumar and produced by Viji Subramaniyan under the production banner V Studios. The film has Pradeep Kumar's songs and background score, while Vijay Karthik Kannan cranked the camera for the film. Amala Paul has played the antagonist and Ramya Subramanian, Sriranjini, Adiraj, Vivek Prasanna and Gopi Gpr appear in supporting cast.