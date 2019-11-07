Amala Paul has developed thick skin over the years after constantly coming under verbal attacks from netizens on social media. She has been repeatedly targeted for wearing glamorous outfits and she been a victim of body-shaming on numerous of occasions on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Now, once again, the actress is on the receiving end. The 28-year old is attacked for sharing a backless photo. On her Instagram, she posted a picture and wrote, "Sometimes you've got to pamper the glowdess within you. ✨ #flowerpower #healingbath #glowdess #glowfromwithin #gypsysoul #amalatravels #AmalaPaul. [sic]"

On a Holiday

The actress is on a holiday and currently enjoying her vacation in Bali in Indonesia. The picture garnered positive response from her ardent fans, while a section of people body-shamed using foul language.

From asking her to share the photo of full-frontal nudity picture to abusing her using cuss words, people vented their frustration in strong words. Nonetheless, the photo has got over 2 lakh likes in a matter of 13 hours on Instagram.

Aadai Controversy

In the recent history, Amala Paul was massively criticised for doing a bold role in her Aadai. Her nude scene in the Tamil flick had created a controversy.

Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, Amala Paul has a couple of exciting movies in her kitty. Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Prithviraj Sukumaran's Aadujeevitham are some of her forthcoming movies.

Meanwhile, The actress is signed to play one of the leads in the Telugu remake of Hindi anthology film Lust Stories. She is likely to be playing the role enacted by Kiara Advani in the original. However, the stories will be tweaked to suit the tastes the sensibilities of Tollywood audience, say reports.