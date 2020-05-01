Amala Paul, who made a bold statement a few days ago about how the women is being treated by men in the society, has now stated that she is being positive. In her latest post, the actress has confessed that her purpose in life becoming clearer for her as she happily states about people rooting for her.
"My career's coming together. My purpose is becoming clearer & clearer. My circle's beautiful. My life is thriving. I am so grateful to be present & to be healthy. I am so grateful to have people rooting for me as I chase my dreams. Life is amazing. I am choosing positivity," Amala Paul wrote in an Instagram story.
Also, she wrote, "Your partner is your spiritual teacher." This clear tells about her boyfriend Bhavaninder Singh. However, what has caught the attention of her fans is she does not "need learn lessons through pain or loss."
Questions that Arise in People's Mind
Does she referring to her failed marriage with filmmaker AL Vijay? Or she has spiritual grown to that level where day-to-day happenings, pain or loss will not impact her anyway? Only she can make it clear to her well-wishers.
Amala Paul is at her hometown of Kerala after the entire country is lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. She is spending time with her family and relaxing even as she enjoying reading books.
Recently, the 27-year-old had her hands over 'OSHO – The Book of Man.' After reading the book, Amala Paul made a bold confession. The unedited text can be read below:
All the best questions in THE PROPHET are asked by women- about love, about marriage, about children, about pain-authentic, real.
Not about God, not about any philosophical system, but about life itself.
Why has the question arisen in a woman and not in a man ?
Because the woman has suffered slavery, the woman has suffered humiliation, the woman has suffered economic dependence, and, above all, she has suffered a constant state of pregnancy.
For centuries she has lived in pain and pain. The growing child in her does not allow her to eat. She is always feeling like throwing up, vomiting. .
When child has grown to nine months, the birth of the child is almost the death of the woman. And when she is not even free of one pregnancy, the husband is ready to make her pregnant again.
It seems that the woman's only function is to be a factory to produce crowds. .
And what is man's function ? He does not participate in her pain. Nine months she suffers, the birth of the child she suffers- and what does the man do ?
As far as the man is concerned, he simply uses the woman as an object to fulfill his lust and sexuality. He is not concerned at all about what the consequence will be for the woman. .
And still he goes on saying, 'I LOVE YOU'. If he had really loved her, the world would not have been over populated. His word 'love' is absolutely empty. He has treated her almost like cattle. .
