Amala Paul, who made a bold statement a few days ago about how the women is being treated by men in the society, has now stated that she is being positive. In her latest post, the actress has confessed that her purpose in life becoming clearer for her as she happily states about people rooting for her.

'I am so grateful to have people rooting for me as I chase my dreams'

"My career's coming together. My purpose is becoming clearer & clearer. My circle's beautiful. My life is thriving. I am so grateful to be present & to be healthy. I am so grateful to have people rooting for me as I chase my dreams. Life is amazing. I am choosing positivity," Amala Paul wrote in an Instagram story.

Also, she wrote, "Your partner is your spiritual teacher." This clear tells about her boyfriend Bhavaninder Singh. However, what has caught the attention of her fans is she does not "need learn lessons through pain or loss."

Questions that Arise in People's Mind

Does she referring to her failed marriage with filmmaker AL Vijay? Or she has spiritual grown to that level where day-to-day happenings, pain or loss will not impact her anyway? Only she can make it clear to her well-wishers.

Amala Paul is at her hometown of Kerala after the entire country is lockdown due to Coronavirus outbreak. She is spending time with her family and relaxing even as she enjoying reading books.

Recently, the 27-year-old had her hands over 'OSHO – The Book of Man.' After reading the book, Amala Paul made a bold confession. The unedited text can be read below: