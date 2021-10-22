In a surprising turn of events, Kajal Aggarwal, who had earlier signed to play the female lead in Nagarjuna's upcoming film Ghost, has walked out of the movie. It is reported that she is pregnant with her first child, forcing her to opt out of the project. She has now been replaced by Amala Paul.

Amala's Bold Role

Amala Paul will be joining the shoot in November. As she came on board, the script looks like has undergone for changes. As a result, there will be a few intimate scenes between her and the hero Nagarjuna.

There is a flashback portion in the film where Amala Paul and Nagarjuna spend time at a hill station together. Director Praveen Sattaru has planned a romantic song between them in which there will be bold scenes and a lip-lock between the lead stars.

"Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. Hence she has taken a break from film shootings and has informed the makers of The Ghost of her unavailability. The makers have signed on Amala Paul to fill in her shoes and she is expected to join the team in November," Indian Express quotes a source as saying.

Amala's Remuneration Not Known

However, such scenes will always come at a cost or a high cost. The actresses demand big amount to shed clothes or do lip-lock scenes. So, the dusky beauty has also been paid a bomb. Nonetheless, the amount paid for the actress has not been revealed yet.

In recent years, Amala Paul has shed all her inhibitions. She shares her glam avatars on social media sites. However, her decision to shed all her clothes in Aadai raised eyebrows.

Currently, the shooting is in progress, and scenes involving Anikha Surendran. The film also has Gul Panag in an important role.