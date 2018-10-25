Amala Paul has said that Susi Ganeshan sexually abused her during the making of Thiruttu Payale 2. She has also extended her support to Leena Manimekalai, who made similar allegations against the filmmaker recently.

However, Amala Paul's stand has come under criticism from a section of netizens as they questioned why she had praised Susi Ganeshan during the release of Thiruttu Payale 2. They are sharing the video clip in which she is seen saying good words about him and also articles where she had expressed her desire to work with him again.

It may be recalled that the same questions were raised by people to Chinmayi for inviting Vairamuthu for his wedding and seeking his blessings. The singer had made sexual harassment allegations against the 7-time National Award winning musician recently.

Coming back to Amala Paul, the actress has now alleged Susi Ganeshan and his wife of abusing and slut-shaming her for standing in support of Leena Manimekalai.

"Just got the shock of my life! Susi Ganeshan & #ManjariSusiGaneshan called &I picked up to explain the stand.While I was trying to pacify his wife; Susi strted abusing me&to my surprise his wife strted laughing&they both joined to slut shame me. De feel de can scare me with dese tactics [sic]" she wrote on Facebook.

Prior to this Facebook post, Amala Paul released a press release to share her plight and the complete text can be read below: