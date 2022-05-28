Shah Rukh Khan wanted to be a porn star once. The King of Bollywood had said in an interview that he wanted to become an adult film star. He also added that he was working with all the creativity and positivity to become one. SRK had said this citing the example of Sylvester Stallone. Let's take a look at what he said.

Why?

"I always wanted to be porn 'star'. I am going to work with all the positivity and clarity to be a porn 'star'. I have always been a huge fan of Sylvester Stallone who was a porn star before becoming a Hollywood superstar," the King of Bollywood had said in an interview. "I will take my flag and put it up in America after becoming the biggest porn 'star' of the world," Khan had further said.

Shah Rukh Khan's sabbatical

Shah Rukh Khan took a long break after the fate his last film – Zero – met with. Despite a good performance, the film was called one of the worst films of SRK's career. In an interview with Zoom, Gauri Khan had spoken about how Shah Rukh's break helped her and why it was needed. "I think it was required more than anything else. It was high time he took this break. I am happy that I can travel while he is at home. He takes good care of AbRam. I am super excited. If I am not there for the little one, he is there. Suits me, I think it's a great, great idea."

Further talking about how long would the break last, Gauri Khan said, "I think he will be up and about very, very shortly."