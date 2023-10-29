Ekta Kapoor recently attended the Jio Mami Film Festival in style. Ekta has been one of the producers of Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film was the opening film at the Jio Mami Film Festival. Hansal Mehta, Kareena Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor walked the red carpet in style to promote their film. However, more than the film, it was Ekta's dressing sense that caught everyone's attention.

Social media reactions

The pictures and videos floating on social media have now made Ekta Kapoor fall prey to troll attacks. From her black dress to her gesture, everything is being slammed on social media. "This dress dosent suits your body type .....everytime you wear utapatang dress," a comment read. "Body builder," a user wrote. "Looking like a wrestler," another user wrote. "Money can't buy dressing sense," read one more comment. "Beauty is missing with brain also," another one commented.

Some suggestions

"Ever heard about loose and comfortable clothes?" a social media user commented. "She is apple figure like men..heavy shoulders and chest and slim bottom and hip area..thats why usually dresses dont look on her but she carry indian outfits well as they are not skin hugging at bottom like anarkali will suit her more which is flowy from bottom making full length proportion.. I guess she should not think low of herself and must only carry what suits her body best!" one more user opined.

Ekta has always maintained that she doesn't get bogged down by trolls or the opinion of people about her.