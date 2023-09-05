Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was known for his charisma and charm. From being a prolific actor, and dancer, Rishi lived his life to the fullest. His untimely demise in April 2020, has left a void in our hearts. On September 4, 2023, Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, the late actor's friends family everyone including his close family members penned a heartfelt note for him.

Wishes pour in for Rishi Kapoor

However, amid several wishes and remembrance, Alia Bhatt penned a heart-touching wish for her late father-in-law Rishi Kapoor. The national award winner is currently holidaying with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha in New York. The actor shared an adorable picture from her wedding album to wish Rishi Kapoor his 71st birthday on September 4, 2023.

Alia shared a picture of Ranbir Kapoor holding a framed picture of his dad Rishi Kapoor while dancing in their Mehendi ceremony. Alongside the picture, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Always with us...always."

His wife Neetu Kapoor also paid tribute to her late husband by compiling iconic scenes and videos of the actor into a video. For the caption, she simply wrote, "In remembrance."

Kareena Kapoor too shared a priceless picture of Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor pens a note for her dad.

Take a look at some of the pictures of late actors that are timeless and pure gold.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia (blood cancer). He battled it for two years and passed away on April 30, 2020. He was also being treated in New York before he returned to India. He passed away when he was 67.

His last film, 'Sharmaji Namkeen' was shot with Paresh Rawal as some portions of films were incomplete. The film was released with half Rishi Kapoor playing the protagonist and in the latter half with Paresh Rawal essaying the role.