In a commendable achievement, Alwar District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni received the award for 2022's best district. President Draupati Murmu gave the award to Dr Soni at a function organized at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

"This honor is dedicated to the team, respected public representatives and well-wishers, due to which the district administration under Saksham Alwar worked continuously for the empowerment and welfare of disabled people with all departmental schemes and community efforts with innovative thinking," Dr Soni said of the recognition.

President Murmu praised Dr Soni's efforts for the empowerment of Divyangjans in the Rajasthani district.

"While receiving the award from His Excellency President Madam, I thanked each and every friend and well-wisher, due to whom I have reached this stage and whose goodwill has brought a smile on the face of a disabled person," Dr Soni said.

Alwar's initiatives for Divyangjan

Last month, a Samajik Adhikarita Shivir was organised in Alwar for the distribution of resources and aids to 'Divyangjan'. It was organised under the ADIP scheme by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) in association with ALIMCO, Social Justice and Empowerment Department and District Administration.

At the event, it was announced that a total of 2933 accessories of different categories worth about Rs 2 crore would be distributed free of cost among 1564 pre-identified Divyangjans.