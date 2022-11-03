In a remarkable demonstration of reaffirming India's commitment to providing assistance in health sector to the world, Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama inaugurated the Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment camp at Twomey hospital in Fiji's Capital Suva on Thursday. The camp will be held be held from November 1 till December 20, 2022, benefitting more than 600 amputees in Fiji.

The world-renowned Jaipur prosthetic limbs camp has been generously sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs of India under its 'India for Humanity' programme and is being implemented by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the Jaipur-based organisation for the rehabilitation of the handicapped. BMVSS is the world's largest organisation for the rehabilitation of persons with disability. It has helped over 2 million differently-abled people globally through 94 international camps in 39 countries across Asia, Latin America and Africa.

Prime Minister Bainimarama expressed his deepest gratitude to the Indian Government and the High Commission for helping the differently-abled people of Fiji while commending the work done by BMVSS. The Prime Minister noted that the camp is giving more than making 600 persons with disabilities a new lease of life, for which he thanked the Indian government.

Gifting Mobility & Transforming Lives.

D.R. Mehta, the founder and chief patron of the BMVSS, said that this was the second camp to be held in Fiji. The first one was held in 2011, during which 314 differently-abled people benefitted from the Jaipur prosthetic limbs, but the number of beneficiaries would be almost double this time around. D.R. Mehta also explained the advantages of Jaipur Foot technology and offered to train more Fijian technicians. He further suggested that Fiji become a regional center for Jaipur Foot limbs.

Prime Minister Bainimarama and senior dignitaries saw the limb-making process and expressed their admiration that a perfect-fitting limb could be made in a day. Prime Minister handed over custom-made artificial limbs to some Divyangs of Fiji.

"A professionally fitted prosthetic can boost feelings of self-esteem, self-worth, and dignity, provide hope for a brighter future, counter feelings of depression and raise the standard of living for the people living with dignity," Prime Minister Bainimarama said, hoping that the collaboration continues in the future.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, Fiji's Minister of Health and Medical Services; P.S. Karthigeyan, High Commissioner of India; senior officials from the Government of Fiji and High Commission of India and Satish Mehta, Executive President of the BMVSS.

India for Humanity - a global outreach effort

As a part of the "India for Humanity" programme, the camp is fully funded by the Indian government. The grant-in-aid project involves an expenditure of FJD670,000, which is borne by the Indian government.

The programme was launched in 2018 to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, which has already rehabilitated over 8,000 people in 18 countries across Asia and Africa.

Speaking on the occasion, Prem Bhandari, Chairman, Jaipur Foot USA, recalled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise to organise a Jaipur Foot USA camp in Fiji in 2019. But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans. He also thanked PM Modi for choosing to partner with BMVSS for the noble cause.

"Im very grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minster of India Narendra Modi for making us partner. In 2018, my parent organisation BMVSS partnered with Government of India under the programme India for Humanity to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi to showcase his principals and ideologies to the world. PM Modi, when he was in New York on Sept 24, 2019 for the 74th UNGA, offered to organise a Jaipur Foot Artificial Limb Fitment Camp in a Pacific regional hub under 'India for Humanity' programme. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was delayed. But I'm happy the camp is being inaugurated by Fiji PM and everything happened because of India's great Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Prem Bhandari told International Business Times.

India and Fiji share long-standing relations. High Commissioner of India P S Karthigeyan stressed the importance of cooperation in the health sector with Fiji and expressed his delight at the camp being organised in Fiji. He pointed out that limb fitment will be done at three locations - Suva, Nadi and Labasa, which will not only ensure easy access but wide coverage.

The first phase of the camp at Tamavua Towmey Hospital, Suva, will conclude on November 16, while the next phase will be held at Nadi Hospital from November 18-30. Around 200 amputees have already been registered to receive the Jaipur Foot. For the third phase, the camp will be held at National Council for Disabilities, Labasa from November 2-9. The BMVSS team will return to Suva for the last phase to attend to around 50 differently-abled from the Eastern Division.