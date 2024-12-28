Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji passed away on December 26 in Delhi, following an age-related issue.

Manmohan Singh breathed his last on Thursday night at 9.51 pm at the All Indi Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi.

AIIMS Delhi released an official statement. "With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM."

Former PM laid to rest with state honours

On Saturday last rites of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were held at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. Dr. Singh's final journey began at 9:30 am from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, after party leaders and workers paid their final respects.

Paid last respects to former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His service to India will always be cherished. — Narendra Modi

Several key leaders including President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, attended the funeral of former Prime Minister DR Manmohan Singh at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi. King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck was also in attendance.

Tribute to Manmohan Singh

A special prayer ceremony was held at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong in Bhutan for Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India. As a mark of respect to the late former Prime Minister and in solidarity with the government and people of India, all national flags across the country and at Bhutan's embassies, missions, and consulates abroad are being flown at half-mast.

Ex-PM's daughter lights funeral pyre

Former PM Manmohan Singh's daughter lighted his funeral pyre at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

As Manmohan Singh was laid to rest, debate broke regarding the former PM's memorial.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC commented on the issue of allocating a separate memorial for former PM Manmohan Singh and called it a controversy engineered by the Congress for media attention.

"The question raised by Congress is sheer controversy-driven. Let them be reminded that they never built a memorial for former PM Narasimha Rao who was a leader of their party. Why build a controversy out of nothing? The Congress party should move beyond unnecessary politics and media limelight."

President Droupadi Murmu attended the last rites of ex-PM Manmohan Singh at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat, and lays a wreath on his mortal remains.

AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj says cremation at Nigambodh Ghat 'a shame'

AAP leader and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that the former PM's cremation taking place at Nigambodh Ghat was a 'shame'.

"I was stunned that a former PM's cremation was happening in Nigambodh Ghat. It's a shame. The central government has stooped so low that they couldn't give space to a former PM for cremation. What was the point of this memorial? The entire nation is hurt by this," he said.

Shashi Tharoor remembers former PM

"It is moving to be here at Nigambodh Ghat for the funeral of former PM Manmohan Singh. I have known him for a very long time. I have also served the government when he was the PM. I have the highest admiration for him. He has left a great legacy behind and has been a transformational PM... He has achieved so much for the nation that we should never forget what Dr Manmohan Singh has done for the nation," Congress leader Shashi Tharoor tells PTI.

Prime Minister of India, PM Narendra Modi also attended the funeral of the former PM and took to his social media and paid a heartfelt tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh.