YRF's 'Alpha' is getting bigger by the day. YRF's first female spy universe thriller – Alpha – will be headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh. The two ladies are all set to pack a punch at the theatres in December. However, it just keeps getting better as now Shah Rukh Khan has also been approached to be a part of the magnum opus.

SRK in Alpha

Yes! You read that right. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Aditya Chopra called Shah Rukh Khan offering him a cameo as 'Pathaan' in 'Alpha'. And the cameo wouldn't just be for the sake of it. If reports are anything to go by, this cameo will lead onto SRK's role in 'Pathaan 2'. However, the superstar has not given his nod as all his dates are booked for 'King'.

Pathaan 2

"At the moment, Pathaan is the most talked-about character of the Spy Universe. Aditya Chopra has picked up the call on Shah Rukh Khan to make a cameo in Alpha. He has designed a special part for him, which leads to Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh Khan has asked for some time to think it over, as he has allotted bulk dates to King at the moment," the report says.

"Shah Rukh Khan had blocked the entire November for the shoot of 'King', but at Adi's request, he is trying to reschedule the commitment to make his cameo in Alpha a reality. He will confirm his presence in a week to 10 days. If not a proper cameo, he might just shoot for an end-credit sequence of Alpha," the report further adds.

And it doesn't end here. Aditya Chopra is also planning to hatch a tweak in the script to get Salman Khan onboard as well. But, he doesn't want the 'Tiger' cameo to not be at par with the one we had seen in 'Pathaan' and thus, nothing has been locked yet.