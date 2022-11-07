Allu Arjun is the one Telugu actor who enjoys a huge fan following in Kerala. Fondly called 'Mallu Arjun' among his fans in Kerala, the actor has delivered some huge hits at the Kerala box office through dubbed versions of his movies which include Arya, Arya 2, Happy, and Pushpa: The Rule.

And now, Asianet Newsable has reported that Allu Arjun's wife Sneha is planning to make her acting debut.

According to the report, Sneha, who is very popular on social media will make her acting debut with a Mollywood movie.

Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, the report states that Sneha will act alongside a top star in Mollywood in her debut.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is gearing up with his new movie Pushpa: The Rule, a sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The prequel ended in a very interesting manner, where Allu Arjun's character gets involved in a heavy ego clash with SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil.

Pushpa: The Rise is expected to narrate the high-octane clash between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, and several unofficial reports suggest that director Sukumar is also planning to bring in a top star from Bollywood to the movie.

Some other reports noted that Sukumar is also planning to rope in Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi to play a crucial role in this film.

Another major attraction of Pushpa: The Rise will be the onscreen chemistry of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. In the first part, the duo shared some lovely moments on screen, and songs featuring them were huge hits all across the nation.