The Hindi version of Telugu movie Sarrainodu has crossed 300 million views on YouTube. The Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh starrer has set a historical record as it is the first Indian film to achieve these numbers.

Sarrainodu was released in the cinema halls on April 26, 2016. Goldmines Telefilms acquired the digital rights of its Hindi version and released the full movie on YouTube. The movie cross 100 million views in November 2017 and 200 million mark in July 2018. Allu Arjun and the team had celebrated its success by tweeting about it.

The Boyapati Srinu-directed movie has amassed another 100 million views in the next two years and crossed the historical mark of 300 million views on YouTube. It has become the first Indian film to achieve this feat on YouTube. Trade Analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Stylish Star @alluarjun film #Sarrainodu (Hindi dubbed version) becomes the FIRST INDIAN FILM to reach 300 Million+ views on @youtubeindia."

Stylish star Allu Arjun is basking on the success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which has become the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2020. Now, the record Sarrainodu is another big reason for the actor to smile. It is a proud moment for his fans, who are busy circulating the news and expressing their excitement on social media.

Congratulations for getting 300 Million Views for Hindi Version Of Sarrainodu on YouTube. First Telugu to Hindi Dubbed Movie to Get 300M views on YouTube India.

Sarrainodu: Allu Arjun's 2016 Actioner Makes A First Kind Of A Record On YouTube India!

