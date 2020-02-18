There have been lots of rumours on KGF creator Prashanth Neel's next film. From Junior NTR to Prabhas, the names of many big names from South Indian film industries have been doing rounds. Now, speculations are rife that the filmmaker is ready to team up with none other than Mahesh Babu, who is basking in the success of Sarileeru Neekevaru.

Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel

Telugu media is abuzz with the speculations of Mahesh Babu giving a green signal for a script written by Prashanth Neel. The Tollywood Prince had agreed to work with Allu Arjun's father and leading producer, Allu Aravind for a film. Although they had discussed a lot of stories in the past, they could not zero in on a script.

Now, Mahesh Babu, after being impressed with Prashanth Neel's script, has asked the director to meet Allu Aravind to narrate him the story. Although there is no update on whether the chief of Geetha Arts has liked the story or not, it is strongly suggested that the trio is most likely to collaborate for a film.

KGF: Chapter 2

Currently, Prashanth Neel is busy with KGF: Chapter 2. The first instalment had reportedly impressed Mahesh Babu, who asked the director to meet him and enquired whether he has good stories.

The movie has reached the final stages of the shooting and will hit the screens towards the end of the year. Whereas Mahesh Babu, after Sarileru Neekevvaru, is prepping up to team up with Vamshi Paidipally after Maharshi.

The project is expected to keep the actor for the next 8-10 months. His rumoured movie with the KGF director is likely to take off in 2021.