Allu Aravind, one of the top producers of the Telugu film industry, has reportedly divided all his properties between his sons and sisters. This sudden development has led to several speculations.

Allu Arvind is one among the five children of late legendary comedian Allu Ramalingaiah. He produces and distributes films under his banner Geetha Arts. He is the brother-in-law of megastar Chiranjeevi and he has bankrolled most number of the movie with the actor. He is known for his foresight and smart moves, which is why most of his films have become hit at the box office.

Allu Arvind, who is one of the richest producers and distributors of the Telugu film industry, is also one of co-owner of the Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters FC. He turned 70 on January 10, 2019. The latest we hear is that this top producer has distributed his wealth among his sons and sisters on his 70th birthday.

A source said that Allu Arvind is a clever person who always does things the right way, and he has written a will about dividing all his assets between his family members. He hopes that his legacy will be carried forward. "He just completed 70 and feels that this is the right time to write a will and give away his wealth to his sons," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

A couple of Allu Arjun's recent releases failed to breakeven, but he went on busy some luxuries for himself in recent months. The actor earlier had his office set in the building of Allu Aravind's Geetha Arts. He created his own brand new office in Hyderabad, shelling out a hefty sum on it. The photos of his office had created a lot of buzz on social media.

The stylish star bought a luxurious custom-made caravan for himself and he is said to have spent over Rs 7 crore. He has also begun building his dream house for which he has a unique name. His fans could not stop wondering over what makes Allu Arjun buy such luxuries when his recent films failing to break the even.

Allu Aravind and his family members recently hosted a party for Chiranjeevi and the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy team after it got huge opening at the box office. Allu Arjun landed himself in a big mess, by tweeting about it. For the first time, he mentioned Allu and mega families separately and his tweet created a lot of flutter on Twitter with many fans of mega family condemning him for mentioning it.

Allu Aravind's elder son Allu Bobby is not known to many, as he hardly makes appearances at filmy events. He announced to produce VarunTej's next movie VT 10 and his photos taken at its opening ceremony created a lot buzz on the social media. Some could not stop ask why all of sudden he is entering production of the movies.

Some of above developments had led to speculations that Allu Arjun had a rift with his father Allu Aravind. But the actor said that they both laugh with each other loudly for the rumours. He confirmed that he is still living with his father and always discusses the balance between personal and professional life.

With Allu Bobby entering production of films, some feel that whether there is any rift between Allu Aravind's sons. Arjun mentioning his family name at Sye Raa and not speaking much about it have led to another speculation that there must be difference of opinion in Allu and mega brothers. Hence, Allu brothers appear to be making efforts create a separated identity for their family.