Allu Arjun's arrest, Poonam Pandey's death hoax; Kangana Ranaut's slap gate: Biggest controversies of 2024

Today is the last day of 2024 as we bid adieu to this year, let's take a moment to walk down memory lane, and reflect on some of the most explosive controversies that rocked the Indian film industry.

This year saw a lot of calamities, some unexpected news that hit headlines and some extremely bizarre situations that rocked celebs' loves.

From Salman Khan receiving death threats to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped, to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's alleged separation, Poonam Pandey's death hoax to promote cervical cancer and Allu Arjun's arrest. It's a year everyone hopes will not be repeated in 2025.

As 2024 draws to a close: let's take a look back at the biggest controversies in Indian Cinema.

Allu Arjun arrest

Popular Telugu film star Allu Arjun embroiled into controversy when the actor headed to Sandhya theatre on Deceeber 4, to suprise his fans and watch his own movie. But little did he know that his surprise visit would cost him. As soon as fans came to know about Allu Arjun's visit, they thronged the theatres to get a glimpse of the actor, which led to chaos and police restored to lathi charge.

The stampede situation went out of hand and a woman died in the stampede, her son has been hospitalised since then and is battling for his life. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested for the stampede that happned at Sandhya Theatre. The actor was released on bail. However, the actor as well as the makers have been taking care of the family woman who died due to stampede and also her son.

Poonam Pandey death hoax

In February 2024, Poonam Pandey's team took to social media and informed that the actor died of cervical cancer. However, a day later the actor shared a video and mentioned that her death news was fake and she pulled the stunt to promote awareness about cervical cancer.

Social media users, some celebrities and others unanimously called out Pandey for using a serious issue for a publicity stunt. Her PR agency issued an apology amid widespread criticism.

IC 814

This Netflix series "IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack was dropped in September, a section of netizens loved the show but the Anubhav Sinha directorial sparked controversy for forging real religious identities of the terrorists involved in the 1999 incident.

Netflix India's content head, Monika Shergill was summoned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Days later included the real and code names of the hijackers depicted in the show

Arshad Warsi's comment on Prabhas

Arshad Warsi was slammed brutally for calling Prabhas a "joker". It all began during an interview with Samdish Bhatia, where Arshad spoke about Kalki 2898 AD. He said, "Prabhas, I am really sad, why was he... he was like a joker. Why? I want to see a Mad Max. I want to see Mel Gibson over there. Tumne usko kya bana dia yaar. Kyu karte ho aisa mujhe nahi samajh mein aata (What have you made of it? Why do they do such things I never understand)". He later clarified that his comment was about the character, not the actor.

Nayanthara-Dhanush clash

The feud began on the day Nayanthara's docu-series Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

Taking to social media, in an open letter, Nayanthara last month called out Dhanush, who produced her 2015 Tamil movie "Naanum Rowdy Dhaan", for refusing permission to use footage from their film in her Netflix documentary "Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale".

She criticised Dhanush for sending a legal notice demanding Rs 10 crore in damages after the trailer of the film was released online. Nayanthara's letter received support from actors, including Shruti Haasan, Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Nazriya Nazim, all of whom have worked with Dhanush.

Dhanush's lawyer has reacted to the stir by issuing a statement, which read, "The "behind-the-scenes footage belongs to my client as the producer of the film".

Kangana Ranaut's slap gate

In June 2024, days after she won the Lok Sabha election in Mandi on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket when Kangana Ranaut was on her way to New Delhi, she was slapped at Chandigarh airport by a CISF personnel. An FIR was filed against Kulwinder Kaur consequently.

Virat Kohli shoulder bumps Sam Kontas

On day 1 of the boxing test cricket, Virat Kohli's on-field shoulder bumped with Australia's debutant Sam Konstas. His gestures and behaviour garnered widespread attention. The crowd at the Melbourne stadium booed Virat and chanted 'Kohli is a wild dog', they even ridiculed him, not just the crowd even the Australian media slammed Kohli and their newspaper headline sparked further outrage.

A day after Virat Kohli was fined and handed a demerit point for shoulder-bumping Australia opener Sam Konstas on day 1 of the Boxing Day Test, the Australian media came down heavily on the former India captain.

From 'Clown Kohli', to crybaby and much more. Virat Kohli was fined 20% of his match fee and handed one demerit point for a deliberate physical collision with Sam Konstas. He accepted the sanction without contest.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Of late, several reports claim that there is trouble in Ash and Abhi's marriage.

It has been widely reported that Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have parted ways. The speculation started after the couple didn't pose together at Ambani's wedding. Aishwarya posed with her daughter Aaradhya, while Abhishek posed with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta, Agastya, and Amitabh Bachchan. After Aishwarya and Abhishek posed separately for Shutterbugs, the separation rumours gave rise to ongoing speculations that something was not right between the Bachchan family. The reports further stated that Abhishek and Aish are living separately.

However, the couple this month attended Aaradhya's annual day function.