After giving a gigantic hit with Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee is all set to collaborate with Salman Khan. There are reports of Atlee approaching Salman Khan with an idea, something that the superstar seemed to have agreed upon. Prior to Salman, Atlee had reportedly reached out to Allu Arjun, however, due to various issues he couldn't come onboard.

Salman Khan will reportedly take up the shooting of the untitled film after wrapping up Sikander. The film is slated for Eid 2025 release. On the other hand, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's release date has also been postponed owing to post production work. The film will now be released on December 6, 2024. Atlee had given one of Shah Rukh Khan's biggest hits – Jawan – in 2023.

Pushpa 2 release delayed

"The discussions about delay in Pushpa have been going on for a while now, as the makers were always racing against time to finish the shoot and lock their edit for Independence Day 2024 weekend. It's yesterday that they finally decided to delay the release date and an official announcement on the new date is expected to be made in a day or two," source told Pinkvilla about delay in Pushpa 2.

SLB on working with Salman again

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, had recently spoken about his shelved film 'Inshallah' with Salman Khan. He revealed that even though they didn't talk for a few months, Salman Khan called him like he always does and they spoke like nothing ever had happened.

"Salman is a very dear friend, and I wanted to work with him after Padmavat. I put my best feet forward to make it happen. For whatever reasons, it didn't turn out. We all change as people. So he has changed; in his mind, I have changed," he told a leading website.