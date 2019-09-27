Stylish star Allu Arjun has come under pressure to release the full song Samajavaragamana from his upcoming movie Ala Vaikunta Puram Loo (AVPL/Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo) after its teaser hit the internet.

Allu Arjun, who has teamed up with Trivikram Srinivas for the fourth time, is making careful moves after back-to-back failures. He has not only taken a lot of time to announce his next movie but also kept the details of Ala Vaikunta Puram Loo. When his fans were desperately waiting to see its promos, the makers of the film released the first look of the poster and teaser of its first song on the internet on Thursday.

Later, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to share the teaser and also wrote, "Samajavaragamana... a soulful single in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo releasing soon. Magically composed by SS tamman garu. Written by the most Respected Seetharama Sastry garu. Singer talented Sid Sriram garu. Music Thaman Sid Sriram Hegde Pooja."

The teaser of Samajavaragamana, which has beautiful lyrics, melodious music and rendition, was an instant hit with music lovers across the globe and it was a treat for the Allu Arjun's fans, who say that they can't wait to listen to the full song and begged him to release it immediately. Their urge has surely put the actor under pressure. It should be seen whether he would make the producers release it.

Here is what Allu Arjun fans replied to his Twitter post featuring the teaser of the song Samajavaragamana:

