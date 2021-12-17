'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun apologised to an irate Kannada film journalist after the actor's team arrived late for a press meet to promote his movie in Bengaluru.

With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as the lead pair, 'Pushpa' is all set to hit the screens on Friday.

During a promotional visit on Wednesday, Allu Arjun and his team had arrived late at the venue in Bengaluru.

Irked by the 'Pushpa' team's delay, a Kannada journalist had slammed Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others.

"You and your team informed that press meet is scheduled at 11:15, and you have come at 1:15, is it fair?" the journalist questioned. "We are here since then, with all the cameras around, waiting for you people," he said.

Allu Arjun has apologised to the journalist. "We have flown here all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru in a private jet. There was fog, and we had to follow the travel criteria."

"Anyways, sorry for being late. But it was not intentional," the actor said.

Though the journalist sounded rude, Allu Arjun's timely response let them settle the issue.

Responding to this incident, some netizens think the journalist was a bit rude, while others think it is the right thing to do when the celebrities do not respect others' time.

"When cross-state promotions happen, the media people are most inviting, while this time, the journalist was a bit rude. He could have said the same thing in a simpler way," one user wrote.

"Someone had to remind these celebrities about them not being punctual," another commented.

