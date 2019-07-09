Producer Allu Aravind is jointly producing mythological film Ramayana with Madhu Manthena and Namit Malhotra. The trio is said to be shelling out Rs 1,500 crore on this multi-lingual trilogy.

The rumours about the Ramayana film series had been doing rounds for quite some time, but the producer put all of them to rest with an official announcement about the film. It will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal fame and Ravi Udyawar of Mom fame.

This project is going to be a three-part series. Ramayana will be shot in 3D and released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. This movie is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are planning to release the first part in 2021. "It's a three-part series and the first one is expected to release in 2021," Deccan Chronicle quoted the filmmakers as saying.

The sources close to the producers reveal that Rs 1,500 crore is the estimated budget of the three parts of Ramayana. Allu Aravind is likely to retire from films after their release. "This is Allu Aravind's dream project and he wants to make it big. After producing this mega-project, he may retire and hand over his job to his sons," the source told the DC.

The makers are planning to rope in leading actors from Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. "The casting is not yet finalised, but they are planning to take pan-Indian actors from different industries. They also intend to target the global audience with this mythological film series," the source added.