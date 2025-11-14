On the eve of the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections and two bypolls in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, senior Congress leaders met in Srinagar on Thursday evening to discuss the prevailing political situation in the Union Territory.

The meeting was held amid reports of growing unease within the Congress over its alliance with the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chaired by AICC in-charge for J&K, Dr. Syed Nasser Hussain, the meeting was attended by J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, CLP leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir, and AICC secretaries Pargat Singh and Divya Maderna.

"Today, I convened a comprehensive review meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee at my residence, attended by J&K Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra, AICC general secretary and CLP leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir, and AICC secretaries Pargat Singh and Divya Maderna," Dr. Syed Nasser posted on his social media handle.

Today, I convened a comprehensive review meeting of the Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee at my residence, attended by Shri @TariqKarra, President, Shri @GAMIR_INC, CLP Leader, J & K, and AICC Secretaries Shri @PargatSOfficial and Ms.… pic.twitter.com/bVVpot9co5 — Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, M P (@NasirHussainINC) November 13, 2025

"We engaged in a detailed discussion on organizational strengthening and the future roadmap for Jammu & Kashmir, with a focus on the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan initiative. The meeting aimed to strategize and plan the party's future course of action for growth and development in the region," he stated.

Congress likely to take a call on alliance with NC

Sources said the meeting was crucial in view of the ongoing political churning over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite internal dissent and strains in its ties with the NC, the Congress is unlikely to abstain from the contest, party insiders confirmed.

As reported earlier, Congress had decided to back the NC nominees in all three notifications issued for the Rajya Sabha elections. "After extensive consultations with state leaders, the central leadership concluded that abstaining from voting would only benefit the BJP," had stated senior party functionary had stated. "All six Congress MLAs will vote in favour of the NC candidates."

A senior Congress leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that skipping the polls would be politically disastrous. "If we abstained, it would appear as though we indirectly helped the BJP, particularly on the seat notified under the third notification," he said. "That would weaken our position in J&K and would send the wrong message nationally."

He added that the Congress wished to maintain a consistent anti-BJP stance nationwide. "Voting for the NC candidates was not merely about local politics — it reflects our ideological opposition to the BJP's narrative," he asserted.

Earlier, several Congress leaders from Jammu and Kashmir had proposed boycotting the polls in protest against the NC's unilateral seat-sharing approach. However, the party high command reportedly advised restraint, urging state leaders to maintain unity within the INDIA bloc — at least until the Bihar election results are declared.

Insiders say Congress will take a "decisive call" on the future of its alliance with the NC only after assessing the outcome of the Bihar polls. "The Bihar results will influence coalition equations across states, including Jammu and Kashmir," a senior strategist said. "Once the picture becomes clear, the party will review its partnership with the NC in light of the national scenario."

The alliance between the Congress and NC — both key constituents of the INDIA bloc — has faced strain since the NC unilaterally announced its four candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats. Still, the Congress appears determined to avoid an open confrontation for now.

"We do not want to hand over a walkover to the BJP," another senior Congress functionary said. "Our participation and voting were essential to uphold the alliance's political message and maintain opposition unity."