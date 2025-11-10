As the high-voltage campaign for the Nagrota and Budgam Assembly by-elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir concluded on Sunday evening, political circles were abuzz with speculation over the Congress party's conspicuous absence from the electioneering scene.

Neither Congress leaders participated in the campaign, nor did they issue any statement of support for the candidates of their coalition partner, the National Conference (NC), in both constituency.

Instead of joining the poll campaign to support its ally, the Congress launched its own nationwide "Vote Chori" campaign in Jammu and Kashmir during the same period.

While Congress maintains that its "Vote Chori" initiative is part of a pre-scheduled national programme, the move is widely being interpreted as yet another sign of friction within the alliance.

Congress's silence raises questions

The silence and distance maintained by the grand old party have not only raised eyebrows but also hinted at a simmering rift within the ruling NC-Congress coalition in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to political insiders, the Congress's decision to stay away from canvassing for NC candidates was not an oversight but a deliberate political signal. The move reflects growing dissatisfaction within the party over the coalition's functioning in recent months, particularly concerning seat-sharing arrangements and nomination processes for key positions.

NC had offered Nagrota seat to Congress

As reported earlier, the National Conference had offered the Nagrota Assembly seat to its coalition partner as a gesture of alliance unity. However, the Congress leadership declined the proposal and chose not to field a candidate, citing internal considerations.

Sources within the party revealed that the rejection stemmed from resentment over the NC's reluctance to allocate a "safe seat" to the Congress during the recently concluded Rajya Sabha elections. This perceived slight has further deepened mistrust between the two partners.

Congress leaders, speaking off the record, said the party felt "sidelined" by the NC's dominant approach within the alliance and is reassessing its long-term strategy in Jammu and Kashmir. The leadership is reportedly waiting for the outcome of the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections before deciding whether to continue its partnership with the NC or adopt a more independent political stance in the Union Territory.

A turning point in coalition politics?

Political observers believe the Congress's aloofness from the by-election campaign could mark the beginning of a new phase in J&K's coalition politics.

"The Congress's non-participation is not a coincidence; it's a message," said a senior political analyst. "It reflects a growing realization within the party that it cannot continue playing a secondary role under the shadow of the National Conference."

The Nagrota by-election, which witnessed a spirited contest between the BJP and NC, and the Budgam seat, where multiple regional players are in the fray, have both been viewed as key tests of strength for the ruling alliance.

The Congress's absence from the campaign trail has therefore added an element of uncertainty to the future of the NC-Congress relationship — a partnership that has so far played a crucial role in maintaining political stability in the Union Territory.