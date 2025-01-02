Allahabad High Court to hear SP MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq's petition today

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear the petition filed by Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq on Thursday, seeking the cancellation of an FIR and a stay on his arrest in connection with the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The violence erupted during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in the death of five people and injuries to many people including 20 policemen.

Barq, who has been named as the primary accused, has denied all allegations, claiming that they are politically motivated. He argues that his arrest would cause him "irreparable loss" and insists that he was not present in Sambhal during the incident.

According to Barq, he was in Bengaluru at the time and chose to remain in Delhi upon learning about the FIR to avoid escalation. However, he maintains that he contacted community members over the phone, urging them to maintain peace.

The Sambhal police have accused Barq of delivering provocative remarks at the mosque days before the violence, which they claim incited the unrest. The FIR also names Sohail Iqbal, the son of local MLA Iqbal Mehmood, for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Barq, in his plea, has labeled the allegations as baseless and a product of political vendetta by the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government. He emphasises that the charges are part of a larger effort to target him and his party.

The violence broke out amid heightened tensions following claims that the Shahi Jama Masjid was built over a temple. The situation escalated with stone-pelting and arson, leaving several police vehicles damaged.

The Sambhal police are expected to present evidence against Barq in the court on Thursday.

(With inputs from IANS)