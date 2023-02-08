While fans of Naga Chaitanya were eagerly waiting for an official announcement on his next from Parasuram, the director announced his next with Vijay Deverakonda and shocked many in the Telugu film industry.

Director Parasuram's last film was Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vari Pata which was released in May last year. Since then, Naga Chaitanya and Parasuram were travelling together on their next and a lot of back-to-back script sessions were happening. But unfortunately, the final draft of the film did not come up well and Chay chose to walk out of it.

So that is how this film went to Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram earlier teamed up for Geetha Govindam and this film was a game changer in Vijay's career. Starring Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, the film was one of the all-time blockbuster hits of Telugu film industry.

The film was produced by Allu Aravind under Geetha Arts and the trio had to work for another film under the same banner. But Parasuram did not stick to this deal and went to Dil Raju for his second film with Vijay.

The makers took to Twitter and shared a candid pic of Vijay, director Parasuram and producer Dil Raju to announce the exciting collaboration and wrote, "Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with the blockbuster combination of The #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda & @ParasuramPetla for our upcoming film. Stay tuned for more updates..."

Very happy to announce that we are collaborating with blockbuster combination of The #VijayDeverakonda @TheDeverakonda & @ParasuramPetla for our upcoming film. ???



Stay tuned for more updates... pic.twitter.com/WQfyhPFXS5 — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) February 5, 2023

This seems to have irked Allu Aravind's ego who decided to roast Dil Raju and Parasuram. Aravind announced a press meet on Monday but chose to cancel it at the last minute.

As per a source, when Dil Raju has come to know about the press meeting, he called the Producers Council and requested them to they talk to Aravind and cancel the press meet. But that plan did not succeed. So Raju himself chose to meet Allu Aravind personally and told him that things can be sorted out by talking to each other and not the way he chose.

But looks like this rift has not come to an end yet. Parasuram is said to have taken advances from many other producers in the industry and they all have their version of the story. More details are awaited.