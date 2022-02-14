Events that celebrate or highlight women in uniform are usually orchestrated around Women's Day or to make political points. However, at the last rites of industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahal Bajaj on Sunday, all women guard of honour had everyone's approval and surprise. Fearless industrialist Rahul Bajaj, passed away at the age of 83 and was cremated in Pune with full state honours. But it was the all-female guard of honour that didn't fail to get noticed.

"First time seen all women guard of honour of police," wrote a Twitter user.

Breaking clichés, glass ceilings and gender norms

It was in 2015 that a first woman officer ever was appointed to lead the ceremonial guard of honour to a visiting head of a foreign state. A woman officer from the Indian Air Force, Wing Commander Pooja Thakur led the ceremonial guard of honour to visiting U.S President Barack Obama at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Back then, proud of her 'big moment' Pooja Thakur said that she only hoped that more and more women stepped forward and joined the defence forces.

Guard of honour, usually the official parade of troops, is reserved for special occasions, for instance to welcome a foreign dignitary or as a mark of respect or to those departed who have been accorded state funerals. But an all-female guard of honour, was reportedly held for the first time last year. In August, 2021, all women guard of honour was presented to the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the commencement of the Monsoon session of the 13th Legislative Assembly.