On July 6, 2023, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 38th birthday on July 6. Ranveer's fans, and friends from the fraternity took to social media and shared heartfelt wishes for him. However, it was his wife Deepika Padukone who didn't wish her husband on social media.

Here's why Deepika Padukone didn't wish her husband Ranveer Singh on his birthday

Fans waited for Deepika's wish but she didn't wish in fact, the day after Ranveer's birthday, netizens speculated that something is wrong between Ranveer and Deepika. However, on July 8, 2023, Deepika took to her Instagram stories and shared a funky look from Ranveer's funky photoshoot from Vogue.

But still, fans weren't convinced if all was well between Ranveer and Deepika. On Sunday, Ranveer shared a happy picture from their latest trip to Alibaug and thanked everyone for their wishes,

Reportedly, Deepika and Ranveer were off on a vacation to their farmhouse Alibaug. Fans were jumping in joy after seeing Ranveer and Deepika enjoying themselves in the midst of the waters at Alibaug.

Ranveer Singh shared a candid picture with Deepika Padukone

In the picture, Ranveer and Deepika are seemingly on a cruise enjoying the sea. The sepia-toned photo has Deepika looking out of the window enjoying the breeze with her eyes closed, while Ranveer looks at the camera.

"Thank you all for the loving birthday wishes," he wrote in the photo shared on Instagram stories.

Ranveer and Deepika back in Mumbai

On Sunday, night Ranveer was spotted in Mumbai after returning from Alibaug. A paparazzo shared a video of him in the front seat of his car as he chatted with someone sitting behind seemingly Deepika.

Work front

Ranveer Singh will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt which is all set to release on July 28. On the other hand, has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in SRK starrer Jawan the prevue of which was released today morning.