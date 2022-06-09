Naseeruddin Shah has opened up about the "witch hunt" against Shah Rukh Khan's son – Aryan Khan. Calling it a "witch hunt" he also added that it was a result of Shah Rukh Khan supporting Trinamool and applauding Mamta Banerjee. Known for calling a spade, a spade; Shah also spoke about the three Khans and their silence on political matters.

On Aryan Khan controversy

"What happened to Shah Rukh Khan and the dignity with which he faced it was admirable. It was nothing but a witch-hunt. He has kept his mouth shut. All he did was support Trinamool and applaud Mamata Banerjee. Sonu Sood gets raided. Anyone who makes any statement gets a response. Maybe I am next. I don't know. (laughs) Though they won't find anything," Naseeruddin Shah told NDTV.

Aryan Khan was caught and sent to jail after a cruise drugs raid by the NCB. It was only recently that he was given clean chit in the case.

On the silence of the Khans

Talking about the three Khans and their silence on political matters, the Sarfarosh actor said that he doesn't understand how they explain their "conscience" about it. "I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don't know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose," he said.