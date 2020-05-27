All 41 passengers in Air India's Alliance Air Flight from Delhi to Ludhiana, including five crew members have been quarantined on Wednesday as one among its passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

All passengers quarantined

The flight was operated on May 25, when domestic flights resumed its services after remaining grounded for two months due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of the contagion.

Alliance Air, which operates regional flights, is part of Air India.

"A passenger travelling on AI9I837 Delhi-Ludhiana flight of May 25 was found COVID positive on May 26. All the pax (passengers) of this flight are now under quarantine," an Air India spokesperson said. There were 36 passengers and five crew members in the flight.

He also said the airline is following all the norms laid down by the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

On Tuesday, IndiGo said that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening tested positive for Covid-19.