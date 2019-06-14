There is no second thought that Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular television actresses of recent times. She is winning hearts with her role as Prerna in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Given the popularity of the show, Erica, who is the lead actress, has to put in a lot of hard work. The gorgeous actress works in a tight schedule that includes long shooting hours. No wonder, such hectic schedule can take a toll on actor's health and Erica is no different.

She shared an Insta story of hers where she's seen sleeping. In the post, she said that she is not keeping well. To add to this, Erica mentioned that she is lying sick in bed on a day off.

The actress' personal life has always been under media glare. She is rumoured to be dating her co-star Parth Samthaan, who plays the role of Anurag on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. While the alleged couple has always denied the dating reports, it is being said that a lot has been brewing up between the lovebirds. The couple is going strong and is spending more time together than usual. A source had earlier told SpotboyE that Parth and Erica often arrive together on sets and also wait for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often leave the sets together as well.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 viewers will soon see Mr Rishabh Bajaj, being played by Karan Singh Grover, entering in Anurag and Prerna's lives. The first promo introducing Mr Bajaj was out recently.

The few minutes video clip showcases Mr Bajaj making a dramatic entry jumping from a skyscraper while unveiling the logo of his company.