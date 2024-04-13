The Pataudi family who are often seen celebrating festivals together be it Raksha Bandhan, Diwali, Christmas or Saif, Kareena's birthday. They never fail to give us Hum Saath Saath Hai vibes, by sharing inside pictures from their get-together.

Pataudis' Eid Daawat

Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan along with Saif Ali Khan's family Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Taimur celebrated Eid on Thursday. Meanwhile, Jeh was missing from the daawat.

Soha Ali Khan shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram from the Eid Daawat.

The set of pictures included Kapoor Khan and Saif with son Taimur. The next set of pictures shows Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, her sister Saba Pataudi and brother-in-law Kunal Kemmu.

Among several pictures posted by Soha, one of the snaps from their family portrait grabbed eyeballs.

It so happened in one of the photos, one can see Kareena, Taimur and Saif – all dressed in shades of blue and pink posing for the picture.

In the third image, Soha has cropped Kareena Kapoor Khan out of the frame, and only Saba, Soha and Saif are. One can see Kareena standing beside Saif, but Soha has posted the picture by almost cropping Kareena, but her green outfit is partly visible in the image

Eagle-eyed netizens saw Bebo's crop picture and since then Soha's IG comment section has been filled with curiosity as to what went wrong between Soha and Kareena.

The sister-in-law dynamics have raised eyebrows among fans!

A user wrote, " Insult to Bebo."

Another mentioned, "What happened between them?"

The third user wrote, "Typical-Nanad behaviour."

Another wrote, "Cropped Bebo out of the royal club."

This has come as a shocker for fans as Soha shares a close bond with Kareena.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan is basking in the success of her recently released film Crew. The film has surpassed rs 100 crores globally and is going strong.

Apart from Kareena, the film stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The heist-based movie was directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan.

Kareena will be next seen in Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. The multi-starrer also has Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Akshay Kumar in pivotal roles. Arjun Kapoor will be essaying the role of a villain.