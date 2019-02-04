Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan's friendship has stood the test of time. While Karan Johar refers to Shah Rukh as 'bhai', for King Khan, KJo is the person he has always had immense faith in. In fact, Karan even considers Shah Rukh's kids as his own and vice versa. However, the friendship seems to have hit a minor roadblock.

Things are a little hunky dory between the two thick friends, as per a report in Deccan Chronicle, Courtesy – Karan Johar's preference towards Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar. Not only is Karan Johar producing two films of Akshay Kumar under his banner but even for his magnum opus – Takht – where we have a bevvy of names, Shah Rukh hasn't been given a role to play.

Though the two are not at loggerheads, things have not been as smooth between the two as it used to be earlier. Owing to 'Zero' failure, Shah Rukh has not been inclined to grace Karan Johar's coffee couch as he feels he doesn't have much to say or add professionally to the talk show.

Shah Rukh, who has always been a regular on Karan's chat show – is going through a tough phase professionally owing to his back-to-back flops. And, is hell-bent on choosing his next scripts wisely and making sure he doesn't lose his stardom with all these gamuts of failures. Shah Rukh has even decided to even cut down his public appearances and event attendance.

Karan Johar went on to invite Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn – all of Shah Rukh's rivals on the talk show. And if the latest buzz is to be believed, Salman Khan might come on the closing episode of the season considering the phenomenal response his appearance had gained last time.