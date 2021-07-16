Recognizing that timely and effective deployment of temperature-sensitive vaccines is important in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, CBIC has implemented a COVID Response Plan (CRP) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are cleared quickly at all major airports.

A COVID-19 Vaccine Response Team (CVRT) is to be established at each Air Cargo/Courier Terminal as part of the CRP. The CVRT will serve as a single point of contact for all clearances pertaining to COVID-19 vaccine shipments, coordinating with all involved parties to ensure that vaccines are delivered immediately upon arrival. For this, the CVRT will create a standard operating procedure (SOP) that will include Customs, the local PGA, and other stakeholders, as well as educate merchants on the need for vaccines to be released immediately.

In addition, by releasing the Courier Imports and Exports (Electronic Declaration and Processing) Amendment Regulations, 2020, CBIC has permitted the import/export of vaccines in respect to COVID-19 via courier. Previously, the Courier Regulations set limits on the value of items that may be brought in via courier, however, the new regulations allow COVID vaccines to be imported and exported via courier without any restrictions.

Because the vaccines will be transported in special containers with temperature monitoring and tracking equipment, the duty-free temporary entrance has been made possible.

CBIC will keep a close eye on vaccination logistics to ensure that they move smoothly across borders and address any issues that may occur.

The COVID-19 epidemic has caused extraordinary hurdles, causing supply lines to be disrupted and economic activities to be slowed. CBIC responded quickly to the issue, creating streamlined customs procedures, lowering the scope of interventions, enhancing automation, and establishing employee health protocols.