The All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF), the film festival arm of Sohan Roy's Project Indywood, has invited entries for 'Celebrate Malayalam Cinema'.

The organisers of ALIIFF have announced that entries for feature films and short films should be submitted for the Film Festival before 31st August, 2019. The festival invites short films and Feature Films of any genre from all over the Kerala from professional/amateur as well as student film makers.

Feature Films and Short Films, produced from January 2018 to August 2019 are eligible for submission. The duration of the film's should be between 5 minutes to 30 minutes for Short Films and more than 60 minutes for Feature Films. Film entry is free. Interested participants can contact via email on submission@indywood.co.in.

ALIIFF aims at providing a unique platform for global film industry to portray excellence in film making, aids to inspire, nurture and integrate the Indian Cinema industry thereby facilitating congregation of people and nations. The film festival provides a premier showcase for all aspects of filmmaking: the art, the filmmaker, talented directors and actors, and the film- lover in all of us.

ALIIFF aims at educating the community & film festival attendees through the art and science of film, promoting cross-cultural awareness, the exchange of ideas, and social understanding.