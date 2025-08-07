In a proactive move to safeguard India's aviation sector, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a series of advisories to enhance security at airports, flights, and flying training schools. This action follows intelligence inputs indicating potential threats from terrorist groups or anti-social elements, necessitating increased vigilance from September 22 to October 2, 2025.

The advisories, confirmed by multiple sources, have been disseminated to all stakeholders within the aviation industry. The BCAS directive emphasizes the need for heightened security measures at all civil aviation installations, including airports, airstrips, airfields, air force stations, and helipads.

A senior government source, while acknowledging the advisories, downplayed their significance by stating, "These are general advisories issued by us thrice a year during the time of Independence Day, Republic Day, and before the Durga Puja season to all airports and the stakeholders involved in them. We have issued one order to the Delhi government asking it to tighten security at the Indira Gandhi International Airport."

Despite the routine nature of these advisories, the current alert is reportedly linked to a specific threat originating from a Pakistani terror group, according to security sources.

Although the exact nature of the plot remains classified, authorities are taking the warning seriously, especially given the timeline leading up to Gandhi Jayanti and the high passenger volume during the festival season.

The BCAS has called for full coordination between local police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other security agencies. An official noted, "It has stressed that any alerts or intelligence received must be shared without delay with all relevant stakeholders to ensure a synchronized response."

In addition to the advisories, the directive extends to aircraft operators, both domestic and international, who must ensure rigorous security controls for all cargo and mail before loading onto commercial aircraft. Enhanced screening measures for mail parcels apply to both domestic and international shipments across all stations. The security agency has also mandated strict ID checks for all staff, contractors, and visitors, as well as ensuring that all CCTV systems are operational and monitored continuously.

The advisories have been issued to all stakeholders, including state police, airports, and airlines. The BCAS has directed all agencies concerned to immediately ramp up security measures at airports and other civil aviation facilities. The alert is reportedly linked to a specific threat originating from a Pakistani terror group, according to security sources. While the exact nature of the plot remains classified, authorities have taken the warning seriously, given the timeline leading up to Gandhi Jayanti and the high passenger volume during the festival season.

Related