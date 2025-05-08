The ongoing tension between India and Pakistan is intensifying day by day. Following India's Operation SIndoor, which targeted terrorist camps on May 6 and 7 around 1:44 a.m., Pakistan retaliated on Wednesday with heavy artillery and mortar shelling across the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and injuries to 59 others. Among the deceased were four children and three members of the Sikh community. The shelling also caused significant damage to a local gurdwara.

Gruesome videos and photos from Poonch have gone viral on social media.

Among the civilians who died was a shopkeeper who was killed. Eyewitnesses described the intensity of the bombardment as worse than what they experienced during the 1999 Kargil War. Fortunately, no one inside the gurdwara was injured.

A woman was reported killed in Mankote, although officials have yet to confirm her death. A horrifying video showing injured children inside a car is also circulating widely on social media.

Amid the cross-border exchange, an Indian Army soldier lost his life. According to the Indian Army's White Knight Corps (WKC), Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar of the 5 Field Regiment was killed during the shelling.

On April 22, a tragic terror attack unfolded in Pahalgam, Kashmir, where civilians enjoying their day were brutally gunned down by terrorists around 3 PM in broad daylight. Only men were targeted, while women and children were spared. The heinous attack claimed the lives of 26 civilians, marking one of the deadliest incidents in recent memory.

In response, India launched Operation Sindoor — a mission aimed at delivering justice to the wives who lost their husbands in this horrific assault.

#GOC and all ranks of #WhiteKnightCorps salute the supreme sacrifice of L/Nk Dinesh Kumar of 5 Fd Regt, who laid down his life on 07 May 25 during Pakistan Army shelling.

We also stand in solidarity with all victims of the targeted attacks on innocent civilians in #Poonch Sector.… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has appealed to the public for assistance in the investigation. The NIA urged tourists, visitors, and residents who were present at the time and may possess photographs, videos, or any relevant information related to the incident.

"Callers are encouraged to provide their contact details and describe the information or materials they can share. A senior NIA official will then coordinate with the caller to collect the relevant information, photographs, or videos," the report added.