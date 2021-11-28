The BJP has asked all its booth level workers to attend the upcoming public rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dehradun.

PM Modi will launch the BJP campaign for Uttarakhand assembly polls with a public rally in the state capital in the first week of December.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister is likely to visit Uttarakhand on December 4.

Sources in the party said that Prime Minister Modi will kick start the BJP election campaign in the first week of December for which preparation is on a war footing. "Prime Minister Modi will kick start BJP's campaign with a rally in Dehradun in December," a party leader said.

Party leaders said that the booth level workers which includes members of booth committee, 'panna pramukh' and 'shakti kendra' office bearers are asked to attend Prime Minister's public meeting.

PM Modi's rally

"Instructions are given to ensure the presence of booth level workers in the Prime Minister's rally," he said.

While preparing for the polls, the BJP has launched several campaigns to strengthen its organisational structure at the ground level, like forming a 21-member committee for each polling booth, appointing 'panna pramukh' at each page of voter list and officer bearers at 'shakti kendra' (cluster of four-five polling booths).

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday called on BJP chief J.P. Nadda, party national general secretary (organization) B.L. Santhosh, state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi to discuss the Prime Minister's visit and public rally.

The ruling BJP is putting all efforts to make the Prime Minister's rally a historic one to set the tone in its favour. "Along with our workers and leaders, lakhs of common men will also attend the rally," he said.