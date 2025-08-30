'All Assistance Being Extended': Jitendra Singh on Ramban Cloudburst Situation

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Saturday said that all possible assistance is being provided to the residents of Ramban in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), following a cloudburst that struck the Rajgarh tehsil in the district.

The death toll has risen to four, confirmed Jitendra Singh, who added that the search for a missing person is ongoing.

The cloudburst triggered flash floods that swept through several villages, causing severe damage to property and disrupting daily life. Officials confirmed that efforts are being made to provide urgent relief to the victims' families while search and rescue operations continue.

Taking to X, Jitendra Singh said that he spoke to Ramban DC Mohammad Alyas Khan and enquired about the natural disaster and the rescue operations following it.

"Cloudburst in Rajgarh area resulting in the unfortunate casualty of four persons. The fifth one is missing and the search is going on. Meanwhile, there is no injured. Rescue operation is on. Every possible assistance being provided. I am in constant touch," he added.

According to the administration, many houses were damaged in the incident, with some completely washed away by the force of the floodwaters.

Rescue teams are carrying out continuous searches across the affected region to find those missing. Temporary relief camps have also been established to shelter the displaced families and ensure food, water, and basic medical care.

According to the rescue officials, the situation remains under close watch, and additional teams will be deployed if required.

As rivers and streams continue to rise rapidly due to incessant rainfall, the administration has appealed to residents to remain vigilant.

The latest disaster added to a series of destructive events in J&K this month, where heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides have already taken a heavy toll.

Several districts in the Jammu region have witnessed large-scale devastation, with official reports confirming that more than 36 people have died so far in rain-related incidents.

In Reasi and Doda districts alone, at least nine people have been killed as heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides, swollen rivers, and flood-like conditions that engulfed many villages.

Over the past week, districts including Jammu, Samba, and Kathua have also faced severe damage to property and infrastructure.

