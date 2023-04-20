OTT platforms in India have gained massive popularity among the audience after the Covid pandemic outbreak. The influence of these streaming platforms has broken out a new era of film watching among movie lovers.

OTT platforms like Netflix are loaded with enormous titles; both regional and international.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of the top 5 horror movies currently streaming on Netflix.

Alive

Alive is one of the most popular horror movies that is currently streaming on Netflix. Directed by Cho Il-hyung, the film portrays the story of a young man who gets trapped in his apartment amid a deadly zombie outbreak.

The film stars Yoo Ah-in and Park Shin-Hye in the lead role. Released in 2020, the film received positive reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The movie is not just about zombies, but it also covers other genres like action, science fiction and thriller.

Poochandi

Poochandi is a Malaysian Tamil language horror thriller film currently streaming on Netflix.

The film is directed by J K Wicky. The movie narrates the story of a journalist who reaches Malaysia for a particular project. Soon, he started facing paranormal experiences.

Poochandi stars RJ Ramana, Hamsni Perumal and Tinesh Sarathi Krishnan in the lead roles. The film upon its release received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike, and currently, it holds an IMDB rating of 7.1/10.

The 3rd Eye

An Indonesian horror film released in 2017, The 3rd Eye is one of the most recommended horror movies in recent times that gives audiences an unexpected twist.

The film revolves around young Abel played by Bianca Hello who sees mysterious things around her home, that no others can. Things take a new turn when Abel's parents die in a traffic accident. Soon, everybody around her realises that Abel has a third eye.

The film is directed by Rocky Soraya and written by the director himself along with Riheam Junianti.

No One Gets Out Alive

No One Gets Out Alive is a British horror film released in 2021, based on a 2014 English novel. The film was directed by Santiago Menghini from a screenplay by Jon Croker and Fernanda Coppel.

The movie revolves around an undocumented immigrant who enters into a supernatural nightmare after moving into a rundown boarding house in Cleveland. The remaining part of the film showcases her scary journey between life and death.

No One Gets Out Alive stars Cristina Rodlo and Marc Menchaca.

Incantation

Incantation is a Taiwanese found footage supernatural horror film which was released on March 18, 2022. The film turned out to be the highest-grossing Taiwanese horror film upon its release. The movie had its release on Netflix on July 8, 2022.