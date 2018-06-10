A case of cruelty, forgery and perfidiousness was brought to attention by 27-year-old Aligarh woman on Friday when she accused her brother- in- law of rape and forcing her to embrace Islam. The woman has also accused her another brother-in-law and father-in-law of molestation. She also said that she was threatened by her husband and his mother when she brought the matter to them.

On Friday, the Hindu Mahasabha came to her rescue and arranged her "return to Hinduism" at Arya Samaj temple in Aligarh. They have also registered a police case and launched a probe. No was arrested till the time media reports were published.

The woman said that the couple has two sons and she was not allowed to take them with her when she was allegedly thrown out of the house in January this year. The sons stay at their father's home in the district.

"In 2008, I met my husband who had introduced himself as Kabir Chauhan. We fell in love, eloped and got married in a temple the same year," said the woman. "It is only when I reached his home when I got know that they are from the Muslim community and that Kabir Chauhan was not his real name. A few days later, I was forcibly converted to Islam."

"My in-laws harassed me over petty issues. My eldest brother-in-law raped me once when other members of the house were in another room. My husband's father and younger brother used to molest me often. I was threatened with harm to my children if I shared this with anyone."

"I did not return to my parents' home after I was thrown out because they had snapped all ties with me as I had eloped. I took shelter in a women's hostel in Aligarh and started teaching children to earn my living," she said adding, "Recently, I met members of the Hindu Mahasabha who assured help."

Civil Lines police station house officer (SHO) Javed Khan confirmed the FIR against the husband's family but the accused could not be reached for the statement.

"The husband and his mother were booked for harassment while her younger brother-in-law and father-in-law were booked for molestation," said a police officer.

The FIR, the SHO said, includes IPC sections 354 ( Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and (rape).

Hindu Mahasabha national secretary Dr. Pooja Shakun said, "Three days ago, the woman contacted us. We decided to fight her case. We got her converted at temple yesterday."