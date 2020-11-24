The Indian government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology are cracking down on Chinese apps and the streak continues. After banning several popular Chinese apps, including PUBG, TikTok and over a hundred others, the Indian government has further blocked 43 new Chinese apps from being accessed by Indian users.

The decision to ban 43 apps of Chinese origin was after taking into account inputs regarding these apps for "engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,"MeitY said in a statement.

"Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," the Indian government said in a statement on Tuesday.

Full list of apps banned by GoI

AliExpress is among 43 apps banned by MeitY in India. Check out the full list below:

1. AliSuppliers Mobile App

2. Alibaba Workbench

3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living

4. Alipay Cashier

5. Lalamove India - Delivery App

6. Drive with Lalamove India

7. Snack Video

8. CamCard - Business Card Reader

9. CamCard - BCR (Western)

10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you

11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat

12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles

13. We Date-Dating App

14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!

15. Adore App

16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App

17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App

18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles

19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online

20. AsianDate: find Asian singles

21. FlirtWish: chat with singles

22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat

23. Tubit: Live Streams

24. We Work China

25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online

26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network

27. Cashier Wallet

28. MangoTV

29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP

30. WeTV - TV version

31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More

32. WeTV Lite

33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App

34. Taobao Live

35. DingTalk

36. Identity V

37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time

38. BoxStar (Early Access)

39. Heroes Evolved

40. Happy Fish

41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！

42. Munchkin Match: magic home building

43. Conquista Online II

The crackdown on Chinese apps by the Indian government isn't the first. On June 29, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and then again on September 2, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. While some apps like PUBG Mobile are trying to make a comeback by cutting off the China connection, the majority of the apps remained banned.