The Indian government and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology are cracking down on Chinese apps and the streak continues. After banning several popular Chinese apps, including PUBG, TikTok and over a hundred others, the Indian government has further blocked 43 new Chinese apps from being accessed by Indian users.
The decision to ban 43 apps of Chinese origin was after taking into account inputs regarding these apps for "engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,"MeitY said in a statement.
"Government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that," the Indian government said in a statement on Tuesday.
Full list of apps banned by GoI
AliExpress is among 43 apps banned by MeitY in India. Check out the full list below:
1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
2. Alibaba Workbench
3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
4. Alipay Cashier
5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
6. Drive with Lalamove India
7. Snack Video
8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
13. We Date-Dating App
14. Free dating app- Singol, start your date!
15. Adore App
16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
23. Tubit: Live Streams
24. We Work China
25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
27. Cashier Wallet
28. MangoTV
29. MGTV- HunanTV official TV APP
30. WeTV - TV version
31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
32. WeTV Lite
33. Lucky Live- Live Video Streaming App
34. Taobao Live
35. DingTalk
36. Identity V
37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
38. BoxStar (Early Access)
39. Heroes Evolved
40. Happy Fish
41. Jellipop Match- Decorate your dream island！
42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
43. Conquista Online II
The crackdown on Chinese apps by the Indian government isn't the first. On June 29, the Government of India had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and then again on September 2, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. While some apps like PUBG Mobile are trying to make a comeback by cutting off the China connection, the majority of the apps remained banned.