The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has revealed that the landing module of Chandrayaan-2, India's unmanned moon mission separated successfully from the orbiter, and it will make a soft landing on this weekend. It should be noted that the ISRO is planning to land Chandrayaan-2 in the moon's south polar region, popularly known as the dark side of the moon.

Interestingly, India's landing on the dark side of the moon is widely touted to be the country's giant leap in the space race, as China is the only other nation who has landed their probe on moon's far side. However, the United States and Russia have previously landed their probes on the visible side of the moon.

After landing on the moon, Chandrayaan-2 will conduct topographical studies, comprehensive mineralogical analysis and an array of other experiments on the lunar surface. The probe also aims to confirm the presence of water molecules on the moon, which will play a crucial role in upcoming lunar missions and interplanetary colonization ambitions.

However, some conspiracy theorists believe that this Indian lunar probe will surely encounter aliens as they land on the moon's surface. As per these conspiracy theorists, aliens are secretly living on the moon's dark side, and NASA is well aware of their existence.

In the meantime, China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe recently discovered a mysterious jelly-like substance from one of the craters on the moon's dark side, and until now, no space scientist has succeeded in giving a convincing explanation to this finding. Researchers at the Chinese space agency also noted that this jelly-like substance has a very unusual colour, and they are still not clear where it came from. As per current knowledge, the surface of the moon is near-vacuum, and the temperature can even reach 127 degree Celsius. In this condition, no known substance can remain in a jelly-like state, and this is the most intriguing factor that perplexes scientists.