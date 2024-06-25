A self-proclaimed psychic and illusionist has claimed that aliens from the outer world could help Israel during the war against Hamas.

In an interview with Daily Star, Uri Geller said that extraterrestrials built the Beit Hamikdash, the ancient Jewish Temple of Jerusalem, from biblical times, and those aliens may even intervene in the war on Israel's behalf.

The illusionist further noted that aliens from space could play a crucial role in determining geopolitical developments in the Middle East.

"I wouldn't be surprised if a bigger war breaks out, aliens might help Israel," said Geller.

Aliens built historical monuments

According to Geller, many monuments including Stonehenge in the UK are being built by aliens from outer space.

The magician made these remarks responding to an incident in the United Kingdom, where protesters from Just Stop Oil vandalized Stonehenge with orange corn flour.

"I believe Stonehenge was built by aliens or with the help of aliens, who used advanced technology to help us," Geller told the Jerusalem Post.

He further claimed that Stonehenge was created based on the model of the solar system, and it is also used as a landing pad for aliens.

"I totally believe that the explanation is aliens. The site has cosmic and spiritual significance, no doubt about it," said Geller.

He also added that aliens are visiting the earth with peaceful intentions and they are trying to protect the mankind.

"For centuries, aliens have been trying to wake us up to our mission to save our planet and evolve as human beings, and look what's happening around the world. Do you know how many nuclear bombs we have waiting to be launched?," said Geller.

He added: "I want to believe that extraterrestrials are waiting for us to lay down our arms and create a peaceful world. It's more important than ever to connect with these higher beings."

Uri Geller warns Russian president

Earlier this month, Geller had warned Russian president Vladimir Putin by saying that he would use all sources of his mind power to prevent any nuclear attack from Moscow.

The illusionist also urged Putin to ditch any plans to launch a nuclear strike on naval bases close to his home in Scotland.

"I am issuing this statement as a serious warning to you. If you resort to the use of Nuclear Weapons your plans and your missiles will backfire on you! I will use every last molecule of my Mind Power to prevent you from launching a nuclear attack!" said Geller.