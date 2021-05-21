It was around a few days back that popular documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell released a mysterious video that showed a triangular unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering in the skies with illuminating lights in its body. After sharing the creepy footage, Corbell revealed that the video was shot by crew members aboard the US Navy ship USS Russell. As the video went viral on online spaces, conspiracy theorists strongly claimed that these sightings could be proof of alien activities on earth. And now, amid speculations surrounding alien presence, a new video that has gone viral on online spaces has made many believe that advanced extraterrestrials are in touch with astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Aliens monitoring humans?

The UFO was spotted in the ISS live feed, and the discovery was made by self-styled alien hunter and popular conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring. The eagle-eyed conspiracy theorist, without providing any scientific evidence bizarrely claimed that aliens are there, and they are monitoring human activities. Waring assured that the alien species is trying to figure out how humans are combating the tough times of pandemic and inter-country tensions.

Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the video has four lights on its body, and upon closer analysis, it becomes clearly evident that it has a triangular shape.

"The object had four glowing lights on it and the colors ranged from green, purple and yellow. Although it looks like four different objects. When I enhanced it by adding light, it was obvious that there was a center area linking all the lights," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

UFO video triggers debate

As the video shared by Waring on YouTube went viral, viewers have also put forward their theories to explain the bizarre UFO event. Most of the viewers who watched the video claimed that conspiracy theorists were actually right about the existence of aliens. Many viewers also commented that the United States government is covering up several facts regarding the existence of aliens.

A few weeks back, a revelation made by Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had gone viral on online spaces. In an interview, Eshed claimed that alien existence is real, and he made it clear that the United States and Israel are working closely with an advanced extraterrestrial species. Talking about the existence of a secretive underground base on Mars, Eshed also talked about a galactic federation where several alien species and humans are members.